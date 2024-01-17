Murrell leads No. 22 Ole Miss against LSU after 24-point showing

Ole Miss Rebels (15-1, 2-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (10-6, 2-1 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Ole Miss Rebels (15-1, 2-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (10-6, 2-1 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Ole Miss visits the LSU Tigers after Matthew Murrell scored 24 points in Ole Miss’ 69-56 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Tigers have gone 7-2 in home games. LSU has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rebels are 2-1 in conference play. Ole Miss is seventh in the SEC scoring 77.6 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

LSU averages 76.3 points, 6.8 more per game than the 69.5 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The Tigers and Rebels face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wright is shooting 39.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Tigers. Tyrell Ward is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

Jaylen Murray is averaging 14.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Rebels. Murrell is averaging 19.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.