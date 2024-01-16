Murrell leads No. 22 Ole Miss against LSU after 24-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (15-1, 2-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (10-6, 2-1 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ole Miss Rebels (15-1, 2-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (10-6, 2-1 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Ole Miss visits the LSU Tigers after Matthew Murrell scored 24 points in Ole Miss’ 69-56 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Tigers are 7-2 in home games. LSU has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Rebels have gone 2-1 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is seventh in the SEC scoring 77.6 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

LSU makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Ole Miss averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than LSU allows.

The Tigers and Rebels square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wright is shooting 39.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Tigers. Will Baker is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

Murrell is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 17.3 points and 2.2 steals. Jaylen Murray is averaging 15.2 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.