Murray State plays Northern Iowa, seeks 5th straight win

Northern Iowa Panthers (8-8, 2-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (7-9, 4-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State will look to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Racers take on Northern Iowa.

The Racers have gone 5-3 at home. Murray State averages 8.7 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Panthers are 2-3 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa ranks eighth in the MVC giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

Murray State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Murray State gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is averaging 13.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Racers. Quincy Anderson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Bowen Born is averaging 14.8 points for the Panthers. Nate Heise is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

