Murray State hosts Indiana State following Ellington’s 29-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (15-3, 6-1 MVC) at Murray State Racers (8-10, 5-2 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (15-3, 6-1 MVC) at Murray State Racers (8-10, 5-2 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts the Indiana State Sycamores after Nick Ellington scored 29 points in Murray State’s 73-58 win over the UIC Flames.

The Racers have gone 5-4 in home games. Murray State scores 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Sycamores are 6-1 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is seventh in college basketball scoring 86.5 points per game while shooting 51.3%.

Murray State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State has shot at a 51.3% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

The Racers and Sycamores square off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is averaging 13.3 points for the Racers. Quincy Anderson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Isaiah Swope is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Sycamores. Ryan Conwell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 86.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.