Murray State faces Northern Iowa, aims for 5th straight victory

Northern Iowa Panthers (8-8, 2-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (7-9, 4-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State heads into a matchup with Northern Iowa as winners of four straight games.

The Racers are 5-3 in home games. Murray State is eighth in the MVC scoring 73.3 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Panthers are 2-3 in MVC play. Northern Iowa ranks fifth in the MVC scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Jacob Hutson averaging 7.8.

Murray State averages 73.3 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 72.3 Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Murray State gives up.

The Racers and Panthers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is averaging 14.1 points for the Racers. Quincy Anderson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Bowen Born is averaging 14.8 points for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

