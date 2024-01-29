Murray State faces Illinois State, looks to end 3-game skid

Illinois State Redbirds (10-11, 4-6 MVC) at Murray State Racers (8-13, 5-5 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (10-11, 4-6 MVC) at Murray State Racers (8-13, 5-5 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks to stop its three-game slide when the Racers take on Illinois State.

The Racers are 5-6 on their home court. Murray State scores 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Redbirds have gone 4-6 against MVC opponents. Illinois State is second in the MVC with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Myles Foster averaging 7.2.

Murray State scores 71.0 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 68.0 Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Murray State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Racers.

Dalton Banks is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 9.6 points and 3.5 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.