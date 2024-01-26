Murray and Ole Miss host Texas A&M

Ole Miss Rebels (16-3, 3-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (12-7, 3-3 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Ole Miss Rebels (16-3, 3-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (12-7, 3-3 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss visits the Texas A&M Aggies after Jaylen Murray scored 21 points in Ole Miss’ 77-51 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Aggies have gone 7-2 at home. Texas A&M averages 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Rebels are 3-3 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss has a 5-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas A&M averages 74.1 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 70.2 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss scores 8.5 more points per game (76.7) than Texas A&M gives up (68.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is averaging 19.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Murray is averaging 14.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 45.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

