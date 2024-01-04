Mullen, Hampton Pirates square off against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens

Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-1 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-5) Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-1 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-5)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -13.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Jyare Davis and the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens host Kyrese Mullen and the Hampton Pirates in CAA action Thursday.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 2-2 in home games. Delaware ranks second in the CAA with 15.4 assists per game led by Jalun Trent averaging 3.8.

The Pirates have gone 0-1 against CAA opponents. Hampton is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Delaware scores 77.2 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 77.1 Hampton allows. Hampton has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Delaware have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Ray is averaging 8.7 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Cavan Reilly is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Mullen is averaging 15.6 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Pirates. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 39.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.