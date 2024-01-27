Muhammad scores 23 as Troy takes down South Alabama 83-79

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Aamer Muhammad scored 23 points and Myles Rigsby added 21 as Troy beat South Alabama 83-79…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Aamer Muhammad scored 23 points and Myles Rigsby added 21 as Troy beat South Alabama 83-79 on Saturday night.

Muhammad added eight rebounds for the Trojans (13-8, 7-2 Sun Belt Conference). Christyon Eugene finished with 11 points.

The Jaguars (10-11, 3-6) were led by Tyrell Jones, who posted 19 points, six rebounds and three steals. Thomas Howell added 18 points for South Alabama. In addition, Marcus Millender finished with 16 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

