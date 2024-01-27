Live Radio
Muhammad scores 23 as Troy takes down South Alabama 83-79

The Associated Press

January 27, 2024, 8:38 PM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Aamer Muhammad scored 23 points and Myles Rigsby added 21 as Troy beat South Alabama 83-79 on Saturday night.

Muhammad added eight rebounds for the Trojans (13-8, 7-2 Sun Belt Conference). Christyon Eugene finished with 11 points.

The Jaguars (10-11, 3-6) were led by Tyrell Jones, who posted 19 points, six rebounds and three steals. Thomas Howell added 18 points for South Alabama. In addition, Marcus Millender finished with 16 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

