Mount St. Mary’s visits Saint Peter’s after Washington’s 20-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-8, 2-1 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-5, 3-0 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-8, 2-1 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-5, 3-0 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -2; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s hosts the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Corey Washington scored 20 points in Saint Peter’s 69-57 win against the Iona Gaels.

The Peacocks are 3-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers are 2-1 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents. Mount St. Mary’s averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Saint Peter’s gives up.

The Peacocks and Mountaineers face off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Reid is averaging 11.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Peacocks. Michael Houge is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Dakota Leffew is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 13.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 63.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.