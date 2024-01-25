Mount St. Mary’s visits Quinnipiac after Young’s 24-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-11, 3-4 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-4, 6-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-11, 3-4 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-4, 6-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Doug Young scored 24 points in Quinnipiac’s 91-87 win against the Iona Gaels.

The Bobcats have gone 8-1 in home games. Quinnipiac ranks second in the MAAC in rebounding with 38.7 rebounds. Amarri Tice leads the Bobcats with 7.1 boards.

The Mountaineers are 3-4 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s ranks seventh in the MAAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by George Tinsley averaging 1.7.

Quinnipiac averages 78.8 points, 7.6 more per game than the 71.2 Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s averages 72.4 points per game, 0.2 more than the 72.2 Quinnipiac allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Balanc is averaging 18.7 points for the Bobcats. Tice is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Jedy Cordilia is averaging 7.4 points for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.