Mount St. Mary’s visits Iona following Gordon’s 24-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-9, 2-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (6-9, 1-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -5.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Iona takes on the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Greg Gordon scored 24 points in Iona’s 75-73 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Gaels have gone 3-3 at home. Iona is fourth in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Mountaineers are 2-2 in MAAC play. Mount St. Mary’s has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Iona is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents. Mount St. Mary’s averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Iona allows.

The Gaels and Mountaineers face off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 8.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Gaels. Idan Tretout is averaging 11.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 34.6% over the past 10 games for Iona.

Dakota Leffew averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Deshayne Montgomery is shooting 57.3% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.