Mount St. Mary’s hosts Rider following James’ 20-point game

Rider Broncs (6-13, 3-5 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-12, 3-5 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Mervin James scored 20 points in Rider’s 62-57 victory against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Mountaineers are 5-2 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncs are 3-5 against MAAC opponents. Rider is eighth in the MAAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Corey McKeithan averaging 3.4.

Mount St. Mary’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Rider allows. Rider averages 71.3 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 71.6 Mount St. Mary’s gives up to opponents.

The Mountaineers and Broncs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew is averaging 17.6 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

McKeithan is averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Broncs. James is averaging 19.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Broncs: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

