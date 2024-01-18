Mount St. Mary’s hosts Pascarelli and Marist

Marist Red Foxes (8-6, 3-2 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-10, 2-3 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (8-6, 3-2 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-10, 2-3 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Josh Pascarelli scored 23 points in Marist’s 83-60 win against the Rider Broncs.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-1 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s ranks sixth in the MAAC in team defense, giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Red Foxes are 3-2 against MAAC opponents. Marist is the top team in the MAAC giving up only 62.6 points per game while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Mount St. Mary’s scores 73.0 points, 10.4 more per game than the 62.6 Marist gives up. Marist has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Red Foxes meet Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 12.8 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Isaiah Brickner is averaging 6.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Pascarelli is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.