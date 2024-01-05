Live Radio
Mount St. Mary’s defeats Canisius 74-69

The Associated Press

January 5, 2024, 9:33 PM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — George Tinsley had 18 points in Mount St. Mary’s 74-69 win over Canisius on Friday night.

Tinsley also added seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (6-8, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dakota Leffew scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Dallas Hobbs shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Tre Dinkins led the Golden Griffins (6-7, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Frank Mitchell added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Canisius. Siem Uijtendaal also had 12 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

