Motta scores 17 as Bucknell takes down Army 66-56

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Ian Motta helped lead Bucknell past Army on Saturday with 17 points off of the bench in a 66-56 win.

Motta added six rebounds for the Bison (8-13, 5-3 Patriot League). Jack Forrest scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Ruot Bijiek had 13 points and was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Abe Johnson finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Black Knights (6-15, 2-6). Ryan Curry added 14 points for Army. In addition, TJ Small finished with 11 points.

