Moss scores 18 as Toledo takes down Miami (Ohio) 68-64

The Associated Press

January 5, 2024, 9:23 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ra’Heim Moss scored 18 points as Toledo beat Miami (Ohio) 68-64 on Friday night.

Moss also added six rebounds and four steals for the Rockets (8-6, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Tyler Cochran scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The RedHawks (6-8, 0-2) were led by Darweshi Hunter, who recorded 18 points. Ryan Mabrey added 14 points for Miami. In addition, Reece Potter finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

