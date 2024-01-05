Moss scores 18 as Toledo takes down Miami (Ohio) 68-64

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ra’Heim Moss scored 18 points as Toledo beat Miami (Ohio) 68-64 on Friday night. Moss also…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ra’Heim Moss scored 18 points as Toledo beat Miami (Ohio) 68-64 on Friday night.

Moss also added six rebounds and four steals for the Rockets (8-6, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Tyler Cochran scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The RedHawks (6-8, 0-2) were led by Darweshi Hunter, who recorded 18 points. Ryan Mabrey added 14 points for Miami. In addition, Reece Potter finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.