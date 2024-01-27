Moss leads Toledo against Bowling Green after 20-point outing

Bowling Green Falcons (14-5, 5-2 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (12-7, 6-1 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bowling Green Falcons (14-5, 5-2 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (12-7, 6-1 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -5.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Bowling Green Falcons after Ra’Heim Moss scored 20 points in Toledo’s 89-73 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Rockets have gone 7-2 at home. Toledo leads the MAC with 78.7 points and is shooting 47.0%.

The Falcons are 5-2 in conference matchups. Bowling Green has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Toledo averages 78.7 points, 7.9 more per game than the 70.8 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green’s 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Toledo has allowed to its opponents (48.6%).

The Rockets and Falcons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moss is averaging 16.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toledo.

DaJion Humphrey averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Marcus Hill is shooting 40.9% and averaging 21.9 points over the past 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Falcons: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.