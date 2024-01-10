Moss and William & Mary host Hampton

William & Mary Tribe (6-9, 1-1 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-11, 0-3 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

William & Mary Tribe (6-9, 1-1 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-11, 0-3 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits the Hampton Pirates after Trey Moss scored 22 points in William & Mary’s 77-55 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Pirates are 3-3 in home games. Hampton has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tribe are 1-1 in conference matchups. William & Mary is third in the CAA with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Dorsey averaging 4.6.

Hampton’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game William & Mary gives up. William & Mary has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Hampton have averaged.

The Pirates and Tribe square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Maxwell is averaging 9.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Pirates. Kyrese Mullen is averaging 12.6 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games for Hampton.

Moss is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 74.1 points, 40.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

