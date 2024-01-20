Moses scores 30 as UC Riverside downs CSU Northridge 82-63

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Moses scored 30 points as UC Riverside beat CSU Northridge 82-63 on Saturday night. Moses…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Moses scored 30 points as UC Riverside beat CSU Northridge 82-63 on Saturday night.

Moses added eight assists for the Highlanders (8-12, 3-5 Big West Conference). Vladimer Salaridze scored 11 points and added 11 rebounds. Kyle Owens finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Matadors (13-6, 4-3) were led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens, who recorded 17 points and two steals. Gianni Hunt added 15 points for CSU Northridge. Keonte Jones also recorded nine points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.