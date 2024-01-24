Moses leads UC Riverside against UCSD

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-12, 3-5 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (12-7, 6-1 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-12, 3-5 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (12-7, 6-1 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces the UCSD Tritons after Isaiah Moses scored 30 points in UC Riverside’s 82-63 win against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Tritons are 8-1 in home games. UCSD is fourth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Highlanders have gone 3-5 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is fifth in the Big West with 13.5 assists per game led by Moses averaging 4.7.

UCSD averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 68.9 points per game, 1.3 more than the 67.6 UCSD allows to opponents.

The Tritons and Highlanders square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 18.3 points. Tyler McGhie is shooting 47.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Moses is averaging 13.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 11.4 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

