Moses has 15, UC Riverside downs Cal Poly 71-56

The Associated Press

January 12, 2024, 12:27 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Moses scored 15 points as UC Riverside beat Cal Poly 71-56 on Thursday.

Moses added six rebounds for the Highlanders (7-10, 2-3 Big West Conference). Kaleb Smith scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Kyle Owens and Nate Pickens both added 10 points.

The Mustangs (4-13, 0-5) were led by Tuukka Jaakkola, who recorded 15 points. Cal Poly also got nine points and six rebounds from Quentin Jones. Aidan Prukop also put up nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

