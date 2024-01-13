Moses and the UC Riverside Highlanders visit conference foe Hawaii

UC Riverside Highlanders (7-10, 2-3 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-7, 1-3 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

UC Riverside Highlanders (7-10, 2-3 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-7, 1-3 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bernardo da Silva and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors host Isaiah Moses and the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Rainbow Warriors are 6-5 in home games. Hawaii is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The Highlanders are 2-3 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside ranks fourth in the Big West with 13.9 assists per game led by Moses averaging 4.9.

Hawaii averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.9 per game UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 69.6 points per game, 3.2 more than the 66.4 Hawaii allows to opponents.

The Rainbow Warriors and Highlanders square off Sunday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, while averaging 13.6 points. da Silva is shooting 63.8% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Moses is averaging 13.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Highlanders. Kyle Owens is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

