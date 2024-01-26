Moses and the UC Riverside Highlanders host conference foe Long Beach State

Long Beach State Beach (12-8, 4-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (8-13, 3-6 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 4…

Long Beach State Beach (12-8, 4-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (8-13, 3-6 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays Long Beach State in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Highlanders have gone 7-2 in home games. UC Riverside ranks seventh in the Big West with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Owens averaging 3.3.

The Beach have gone 4-4 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State scores 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

UC Riverside’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UC Riverside allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is averaging 13 points and 4.7 assists for the Highlanders. Benjamin Griscti is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Aboubacar Traore is averaging 12.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, two steals and 1.8 blocks for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 16.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 39.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

