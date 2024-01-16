Morton-Robertson and Purdue Fort Wayne host IUPUI

IUPUI Jaguars (5-14, 1-7 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-5, 4-3 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7…

IUPUI Jaguars (5-14, 1-7 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-5, 4-3 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the IUPUI Jaguars after Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 91-88 overtime loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Mastodons are 8-1 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon League scoring 84.7 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Jaguars have gone 1-7 against Horizon League opponents. IUPUI has a 3-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 84.7 points, 7.2 more per game than the 77.5 IUPUI gives up. IUPUI averages 66.1 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 70.9 Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Bello is averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mastodons. Jalen Jackson is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Jlynn Counter is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 10.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 82.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.