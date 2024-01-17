Morton-Robertson and Purdue Fort Wayne host IUPUI

IUPUI Jaguars (5-14, 1-7 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-5, 4-3 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7…

IUPUI Jaguars (5-14, 1-7 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-5, 4-3 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -17.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on the IUPUI Jaguars after Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 91-88 overtime loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Mastodons have gone 8-1 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 13.6 assists per game led by Rasheed Bello averaging 4.2.

The Jaguars are 1-7 against Horizon League opponents. IUPUI is 3-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.7 per game IUPUI gives up. IUPUI averages 66.1 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 70.9 Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

The Mastodons and Jaguars meet Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bello is averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mastodons. Jalen Jackson is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Jlynn Counter is averaging 14.6 points for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 82.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

