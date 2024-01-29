Morgan State visits Norfolk State following Thomas’ 24-point game

Morgan State Bears (6-14, 2-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (13-8, 3-1 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Morgan State Bears (6-14, 2-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (13-8, 3-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -12.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State faces the Norfolk State Spartans after Will Thomas scored 24 points in Morgan State’s 85-79 win over the Howard Bison.

The Spartans have gone 7-0 in home games. Norfolk State ranks sixth in the MEAC with 12.0 assists per game led by Jamarii Thomas averaging 3.7.

The Bears have gone 2-2 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State is 4-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Norfolk State is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.3% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Norfolk State allows.

The Spartans and Bears square off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is averaging 17 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Spartans.

Wynston Tabbs is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 15.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.