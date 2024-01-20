Morgan State visits Coppin State following Hobbs’ 24-point game

Morgan State Bears (4-14, 0-2 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-14, 1-1 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Morgan State Bears (4-14, 0-2 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-14, 1-1 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State takes on the Coppin State Eagles after Kameron Hobbs scored 24 points in Morgan State’s 78-66 loss to the Delaware State Hornets.

The Eagles are 2-2 on their home court. Coppin State is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Bears are 0-2 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Coppin State’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Morgan State allows. Morgan State averages 71.2 points per game, 0.2 more than the 71.0 Coppin State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Winston averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc. Greg Spurlock is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Wynston Tabbs is averaging 14.3 points for the Bears. Hobbs is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.