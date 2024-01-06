Morgan State takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore, seeks to break 4-game slide

Morgan State Bears (4-12) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-9) Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks…

Morgan State Bears (4-12) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-9)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State heads into the matchup with Maryland-Eastern Shore after losing four in a row.

The Hawks have gone 3-1 at home. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bears are 0-8 in road games. Morgan State has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 46.4% shooting opponents of Maryland-Eastern Shore have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Hupstead is averaging 11.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Devon Ellis is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Kameron Hobbs is averaging 9.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Bears. Will Thomas is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

