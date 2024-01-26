Morgan State hosts Harris and Howard

Howard Bison (8-12, 2-2 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (5-14, 1-2 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard…

Howard Bison (8-12, 2-2 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (5-14, 1-2 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on the Morgan State Bears after Bryce Harris scored 21 points in Howard’s 65-61 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bears are 4-3 on their home court. Morgan State averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bison have gone 2-2 against MEAC opponents. Howard is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Morgan State scores 72.1 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 76.6 Howard allows. Howard has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 45.0% shooting opponents of Morgan State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kameron Hobbs is averaging 10.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Will Thomas is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Marcus Dockery is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 13.1 points. Harris is averaging 16.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

