Morgan State hosts Harris and Howard

Howard Bison (8-12, 2-2 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (5-14, 1-2 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -5.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays the Morgan State Bears after Bryce Harris scored 21 points in Howard’s 65-61 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bears have gone 4-3 in home games. Morgan State gives up 79.0 points and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The Bison are 2-2 against conference opponents. Howard is second in the MEAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Seth Towns averaging 5.6.

Morgan State averages 72.1 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 76.6 Howard allows. Howard has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 45.0% shooting opponents of Morgan State have averaged.

The Bears and Bison square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynston Tabbs averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Will Thomas is shooting 52.4% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

Marcus Dockery averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Harris is shooting 52.3% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

