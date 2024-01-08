Morgan State hosts Delaware State after Tabbs’ 20-point game

Delaware State Hornets (8-9, 1-0 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Delaware State Hornets (8-9, 1-0 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (4-13, 0-1 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hosts the Delaware State Hornets after Wynston Tabbs scored 20 points in Morgan State’s 75-74 loss to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Bears are 4-2 in home games. Morgan State averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hornets are 1-0 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State gives up 73.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Morgan State is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State averages 71.6 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 78.6 Morgan State allows.

The Bears and Hornets match up Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tabbs is averaging 14.6 points for the Bears. Will Thomas is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Martez Robinson is averaging 17.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Hornets. Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

