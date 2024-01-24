Morgan scores 21, The Citadel defeats Mercer 68-66

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Elijah Morgan’s 21 points helped The Citadel defeat Mercer 68-66 on Wednesday night. Morgan’s 3-pointer with…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Elijah Morgan’s 21 points helped The Citadel defeat Mercer 68-66 on Wednesday night.

Morgan’s 3-pointer with 42 seconds left capped a comeback from a 14-point halftime deficit.

Morgan was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 11 from the line for the Bulldogs (9-11, 1-6 Southern Conference). AJ Smith scored 12 points while going 4 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Quentin Millora-Brown had 11 points and was 5 of 7 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line. The Bulldogs stopped a six-game losing streak with the win.

The Bears (8-12, 1-6) were led in scoring by Jalyn McCreary, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Cobb added 13 points for Mercer. David Thomas also had nine points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

