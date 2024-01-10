Morgan leads Citadel against Furman after 29-point showing

Citadel Bulldogs (8-7, 0-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (6-9, 0-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Citadel Bulldogs (8-7, 0-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (6-9, 0-2 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -10; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits the Furman Paladins after Elijah Morgan scored 29 points in Citadel’s 80-64 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Paladins are 5-1 in home games. Furman is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-2 against SoCon opponents. Citadel is ninth in the SoCon with 37.9 rebounds per game led by Quentin Millora-Brown averaging 9.1.

Furman averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Citadel allows. Citadel averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Furman allows.

The Paladins and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JP Pegues is shooting 41.6% and averaging 18.2 points for the Paladins. Alex Williams is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Madison Durr is averaging 10.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Morgan is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 3-7, averaging 81.0 points, 40.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.