Morgan leads Citadel against Furman after 29-point game

Citadel Bulldogs (8-7, 0-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (6-9, 0-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Citadel Bulldogs (8-7, 0-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (6-9, 0-2 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits the Furman Paladins after Elijah Morgan scored 29 points in Citadel’s 80-64 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Paladins are 5-1 in home games. Furman is sixth in the SoCon with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Foster averaging 4.9.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 against SoCon opponents. Citadel ranks sixth in the SoCon with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Quentin Millora-Brown averaging 3.1.

Furman makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Citadel has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Citadel has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Furman have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JP Pegues is averaging 18.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Paladins. Pjay Smith Jr. is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Furman.

AJ Smith is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Morgan is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 3-7, averaging 81.0 points, 40.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.