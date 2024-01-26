Morgan leads Citadel against Chattanooga after 21-point game

Citadel Bulldogs (9-11, 1-6 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (13-7, 5-2 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Citadel…

Citadel Bulldogs (9-11, 1-6 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (13-7, 5-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on the Chattanooga Mocs after Elijah Morgan scored 21 points in Citadel’s 68-66 win against the Mercer Bears.

The Mocs have gone 8-2 at home. Chattanooga averages 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-6 against conference opponents. Citadel is ninth in the SoCon with 11.2 assists per game led by Madison Durr averaging 3.2.

Chattanooga makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Citadel has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Citadel averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Chattanooga allows.

The Mocs and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is averaging 15.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 17.6 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

AJ Smith is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bulldogs. Morgan is averaging 18.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

