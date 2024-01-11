Moreno scores 20, Eastern Kentucky knocks off Central Arkansas 86-63

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Michael Moreno had 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 86-63 win against Central Arkansas on Thursday night.…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Michael Moreno had 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 86-63 win against Central Arkansas on Thursday night.

Moreno was 7 of 10 shooting (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Colonels (7-9, 3-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Cozart scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Devontae Blanton had 10 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field.

The Bears (5-13, 1-1) were led in scoring by Elias Cato, who finished with 15 points. Tucker Anderson added 15 points for Central Arkansas. Carl Daughtery Jr. also had 13 points.

