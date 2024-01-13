Moreno scores 17 to lead Eastern Kentucky over North Alabama 81-72

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Michael Moreno had 17 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 81-72 victory over North Alabama on Saturday night.…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Michael Moreno had 17 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 81-72 victory over North Alabama on Saturday night.

Moreno added five rebounds for the Colonels (8-9, 4-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Leland Walker added 15 points while shooting 3 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 12 from the free throw line, and they also had six assists. Isaiah Cozart was 5 of 10 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Jacari Lane finished with 19 points, eight assists and four steals for the Lions (7-10, 1-2). Damien Forrest added 15 points and eight rebounds for North Alabama. Tim Smith Jr. also put up 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.