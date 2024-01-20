Live Radio
Morehead State secures 81-70 victory against Southern Indiana

The Associated Press

January 20, 2024, 7:12 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Riley Minix scored 26 points as Morehead State beat Southern Indiana 81-70 on Saturday night.

Minix also contributed six rebounds for the Eagles (15-5, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Kalil Thomas scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Eddie Ricks III was 3 of 7 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jeremiah Hernandez led the way for the Screaming Eagles (5-15, 2-5) with 30 points. Nick Hittle added 11 points for Southern Indiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

