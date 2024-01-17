Morehead State hosts UT Martin following Crews’ 35-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (10-8, 3-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (13-5, 4-1 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (10-8, 3-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (13-5, 4-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on the Morehead State Eagles after Jacob Crews scored 35 points in UT Martin’s 77-72 victory over the Little Rock Trojans.

The Eagles have gone 8-0 at home. Morehead State ranks second in the OVC with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Riley Minix averaging 3.2.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-2 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Morehead State scores 76.8 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 79.3 UT Martin gives up. UT Martin scores 20.2 more points per game (82.8) than Morehead State allows (62.6).

The Eagles and Skyhawks meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minix is averaging 18.1 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Kalil Thomas is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Crews averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Jordan Sears is shooting 43.9% and averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

