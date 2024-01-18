Morehead State hosts UT Martin after Crews’ 35-point outing

UT Martin Skyhawks (10-8, 3-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (13-5, 4-1 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UT Martin Skyhawks (10-8, 3-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (13-5, 4-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits the Morehead State Eagles after Jacob Crews scored 35 points in UT Martin’s 77-72 victory against the Little Rock Trojans.

The Eagles have gone 8-0 at home. Morehead State ranks second in the OVC with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Riley Minix averaging 3.2.

The Skyhawks are 3-2 in OVC play. UT Martin is the top team in the OVC with 36.7 points per game in the paint led by Crews averaging 7.5.

Morehead State’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The Eagles and Skyhawks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minix is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Jordan Lathon is averaging 20.0 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Jordan Sears is averaging 19.5 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Skyhawks. Crews is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

