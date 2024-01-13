Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Morales scores 24, Boston…

Morales scores 24, Boston University knocks off Loyola (MD) 60-58

The Associated Press

January 13, 2024, 7:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Morales had 24 points in Boston University’s 60-58 win against Loyola of Maryland on Saturday night.

BU trailed by 12 at halftime and finally took the lead 57-56 on a three-point play by Morales with 3 minutes left in the game. After two free throws by Loyola’s Deon Perry, Morales hit a 3-pointer for a 60-58 lead and there was no more scoring in the final 2:28.

Morales added seven rebounds and four steals for the Terriers (7-10, 2-2 Patriot League). Nic Nobili shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Miles Brewster was 4 of 11 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Milos Ilic led the way for the Greyhounds (3-14, 1-3) with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Loyola also got 13 points from D’Angelo Stines. In addition, Golden Dike had 12 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up