Morales leads Boston University against Colgate after 21-point outing

Boston University Terriers (7-11, 2-3 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (10-8, 4-1 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Boston University Terriers (7-11, 2-3 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (10-8, 4-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces the Colgate Raiders after Anthony Morales scored 21 points in Boston University’s 73-57 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Raiders are 4-2 on their home court. Colgate is third in the Patriot League scoring 70.6 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Terriers have gone 2-3 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University ranks seventh in the Patriot League scoring 27.2 points per game in the paint led by Otto Landrum averaging 4.7.

Colgate averages 70.6 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 65.7 Boston University allows. Boston University averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Colgate gives up.

The Raiders and Terriers square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Moffatt is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 10.3 points. Braeden Smith is averaging 13.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Miles Brewster is scoring 9.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Terriers. Landrum is averaging 9.0 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.