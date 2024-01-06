Moore scores 22 in Drexel’s 77-55 win over William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin Moore’s 22 points helped Drexel defeat William & Mary 77-55 on Saturday. Moore shot 9…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin Moore’s 22 points helped Drexel defeat William & Mary 77-55 on Saturday.

Moore shot 9 for 15, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Dragons (10-6, 3-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Luke House was 5 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 11 points. Garfield Turner had 10 points and shot 3 of 9 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line.

The Tribe (6-9, 1-1) were led by Trey Moss, who recorded 22 points and two steals. Matteus Case added 12 points and six rebounds for William & Mary. Gabe Dorsey also recorded seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

