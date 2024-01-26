Moore leads Georgia Southern against Old Dominion after 28-point outing

Georgia Southern Eagles (4-16, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-15, 1-8 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (4-16, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-15, 1-8 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on the Old Dominion Monarchs after Tyren Moore scored 28 points in Georgia Southern’s 84-74 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Monarchs have gone 4-5 at home. Old Dominion has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles have gone 4-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is 2-12 against opponents over .500.

Old Dominion scores 71.7 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 79.4 Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 70.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 77.4 Old Dominion gives up to opponents.

The Monarchs and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vasean Allette is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 14.1 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Moore is averaging 15.5 points for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

