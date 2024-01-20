Moore, Georgia Southern Eagles take on the Georgia State Panthers

Georgia State Panthers (9-8, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (3-15, 3-3 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (9-8, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (3-15, 3-3 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces Georgia State in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Eagles are 2-2 on their home court. Georgia Southern is 1-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 4-2 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State is third in the Sun Belt scoring 79.8 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Georgia Southern is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 46.4% shooting opponents of Georgia Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore is averaging 14.8 points for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 12.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Lucas Taylor is averaging 14.5 points for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 40.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

