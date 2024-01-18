Moore, Georgia Southern Eagles square off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-11, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (2-15, 2-3 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-11, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (2-15, 2-3 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tyren Moore and the Georgia Southern Eagles host John Ojiako and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Eagles have gone 1-2 at home. Georgia Southern is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Chanticleers are 2-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

Georgia Southern scores 68.8 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 77.4 Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 46.7% shooting opponents of Georgia Southern have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Eagles.

Kylan Blackmon is averaging 12.9 points for the Chanticleers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 77.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.