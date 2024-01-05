Moore and Murray State host Evansville

Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits the Evansville Purple Aces after Brian Moore Jr. scored 20 points in Murray State’s 85-73 victory against the UIC Flames.

The Purple Aces are 6-0 on their home court. Evansville is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Racers are 2-1 against conference opponents. Murray State is 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Evansville’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 72.5 points per game, 0.4 more than the 72.1 Evansville allows.

The Purple Aces and Racers match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Cuff is averaging 7.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Purple Aces. Ben Humrichous is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Rob Perry is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Racers. Quincy Anderson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Racers: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

