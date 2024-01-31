Moore and Georgia Southern host Troy

Troy Trojans (13-8, 7-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-16, 5-4 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (13-8, 7-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-16, 5-4 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on the Troy Trojans after Tyren Moore scored 21 points in Georgia Southern’s 76-70 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Eagles have gone 3-2 in home games. Georgia Southern has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trojans are 7-2 against conference opponents. Troy is second in the Sun Belt scoring 80.0 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Georgia Southern scores 70.4 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 69.8 Troy gives up. Troy has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 45.7% shooting opponents of Georgia Southern have averaged.

The Eagles and Trojans face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 15.7 points for the Eagles. Deuce Dean is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Thomas Dowd is averaging 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Trojans. Christyon Eugene is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

