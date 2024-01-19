Moore and Fairleigh Dickinson host Stonehill

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-11, 2-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-17, 0-4 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-11, 2-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-17, 0-4 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -2; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Stonehill Skyhawks after Sean Moore scored 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 81-71 win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Skyhawks are 2-4 on their home court. Stonehill is eighth in the NEC scoring 63.6 points while shooting 39.2% from the field.

The Knights are 2-2 in conference games. Fairleigh Dickinson is second in the NEC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Moore averaging 2.9.

Stonehill’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.2 per game Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 78.2 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 78.8 Stonehill allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Felder is averaging 12.4 points for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

DeVante Jamison is averaging 8.2 points and four assists for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 62.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.